Pint & Jigger Hosts 2-day Pop-up event

The Bar Team from Rye located in San Francisco is doing a 2 day pop-up at the venerable Pint & Jigger located at 1936 South King Street featuring some of the cocktails at Rye that highlight the current menu.

Phil Mauro gave us a taste of what to expect, “We are making some fantastic cocktails that are a few of the most popular drinks available currently on the menu so if anyone comes to Rye in SF for a visit, they can be familiar with the style of drink that we serve, which coincidentally is very similar to the style of cocktail that is served at Pint!.”

And bartender Jen Ackrill added, “Also it is Hawaii Food and Wine Festival and there are a crazy amount of nationally and internationally recognized bartenders that are here to participate in all the events on island this week.  The shenanigans start at Pint & Jigger on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm and then on Wednesday starting at 8pm.  We wanted to start a little later that day so the guests and mixologists that are leaving the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival Brews and BBQ Event could catch a nightcap.”

Tuesday 10/22 6pm – 10pm
Wednesday 10/23 8pm – close

Pint & Jigger
1936 South King Street 
@ McCully

For information or reservations call: 808-744-9593

