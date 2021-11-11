Pinoy’s Best Serves Up Filipino Dishes To Shoppers At Pearlridge Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Family owned and operated restaurant, Pinoy’s Best is bringin the flavors of the Philippines with authentic Filipino food to Pearlridge Center shoppers.

Recently opened at Pearlridge Center, Pinoy’s Best offers Filipino cuisine to shoppers with delicious entrees, desserts and drinks.

“As our name implies, we offer some of the best Filipino Foods, Delicacies and Desserts. We also serve Milk Tea with our own twist and recipe,” says Maria Guerrero, CEO and Owner of Pinoy’s Best.

In addition to their recognizable cuisine, Guerrero says that their dessert is a dish customers often request for.

Guerrero says, “Our number one dessert is Halo Halo, this is the best Filipino dessert that you’ll love to have in hot weather. Next is, The Ube Crinkles which is a must have when you visit our store. On our food, the best-selling right now is the PB Special Omelette that you should try too. This is a rice meal wrapped in omelette.”

Even though Halo Halo may be one of Pinoy’s Best most popular menu items, Guerrero also suggests their milk tea, as they add their own “twist.”

“We serve Milk Teas as well. Customers love to try our specialty milk teas, which are Ube Cheesecake and Buko Pandan Milk Tea. This is a good refreshment to clean your palate after a meal, as they are all rich in flavors.”

To see a full menu of what Pinoy’s Best offers, customers are encouraged to follow their social media, as well as stop by their location on the Wai Maikai Wing of Pearlridge Center.

