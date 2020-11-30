Pineapple Guy offers KHON2 discount

Honolulu, (KHON2)- If you want fresh and tasty pineapple to send to family and friends for the holidays, the Pineapple Guy, aka David Millwood of Ohana Productions has the answer.

“We have had so many people, visitors and locals asking how to get pineapples and papayas to friends and family on the mainland.

The funny thing is growing up in Mililani, back in the day, I picked pineapples for “Del Monte on Oahu and then for Dole for a summer on Lanai.

I negotiated an arrangement with Dole to ship cases to the continental mainland, but also, travelers can take up to one 30 lb case and check it in on the airplane with no luggage fee! These tropical gold pineapples are much lower in acid and super sweet. They are picked 3/4 ripe the day before delivery or shipping, unlike the pineapples they get in the supermarkets on the mainland that are picked 1/4 ripe. Once picked, they won’t get any more sweet due to the natural sugar content.”

One of the biggest questions the Pineapple guys gets is where do you ship to and how much is it?

” We ship out to the continental US by two day UPS. It’s under $3 a pound delivered!

We are offering a holiday special. Just use the promo code KHON and receive 10% off your entire order.”

For your pineapples and fresh fruit visit https://www.thepineappleguy.com/