Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KHON2 News

PhotoCon Hawai`i educates photographers of all ages and skill levels

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

PhotoCon Hawai`i is Hawaii’s third annual premiere educational and informational trade event for all levels of photography. The four day event features the latest in new products, innovative technologies and advanced techniques through specialty exhibits and how-to workshops.

Event Schedule

Thursday, September 5th

Photo walk 4:30 pm (FREE – Open to the public)

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio and McKinley High School presents Keynote speaker photographer Gabriel Biderman

An inspirational talk on Night Photography  6:30 pm- 8:00 pm (FREE – Open to the public)

Friday, September 6th

Blessing 5:30 pm

Essence of People in Hawai’i Photo Contest winners announced 6 pm – 6:30 pm

Canon presents Keynote Speaker 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 7th

Tradeshow and workshops 10 am – 5:30 pm

Phase One presents Jerry Metellus Keynote Speaker  6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 8th

Tradeshow and workshops 10am – 4pm

Neal S. Blaisdell Center

Pikake Theatre

777 Ward Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96814

For more information visit photoconhawaii.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story