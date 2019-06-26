PhotoCon Hawai`i educates photographers of all ages and skill levels

PhotoCon Hawai`i is Hawaii’s third annual premiere educational and informational trade event for all levels of photography. The four day event features the latest in new products, innovative technologies and advanced techniques through specialty exhibits and how-to workshops.
Event Schedule
Thursday, September 5th
Photo walk 4:30 pm (FREE – Open to the public)
B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio and McKinley High School presents Keynote speaker photographer Gabriel Biderman
An inspirational talk on Night Photography 6:30 pm- 8:00 pm (FREE – Open to the public)
Friday, September 6th
Blessing 5:30 pm
Essence of People in Hawai’i Photo Contest winners announced 6 pm – 6:30 pm
Canon presents Keynote Speaker 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 7th
Tradeshow and workshops 10 am – 5:30 pm
Phase One presents Jerry Metellus Keynote Speaker 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Sunday, September 8th
Tradeshow and workshops 10am – 4pm
Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Pikake Theatre
777 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96814
For more information visit photoconhawaii.com