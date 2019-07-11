Pharmacare Hawaii Showcases Shingles Vaccine

A vaccine is available at Pharmacare Hawaii that can protect you from the excruciating pain associated with Shingles.

CEO Byron Yoshino and Clinical Pharmacy Manager Reece Uyeno joined Living808 to talk about how the vaccine works, who’s an ideal candidate for it, and to do a live demonstration.

Yoshino recalled his own painful experience with Shingles years ago and talked about offering this breakthrough called “shingrix” at the Pharmacare Hawaii pharmacies for Hawaii residents.

Anyone over 50 years old should consider getting this vaccine.

KHON2 Multi-Platform Account Executive Paul Uyehara showed how easy it is by volunteering to get a vaccine live on Living808.

For more information, contact your Pharmacare Hawaii pharmacy.

Website: https://www.pharmacarehawaii.com/