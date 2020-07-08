Pet Summer Safety Tips from Hawaiian Humane Society

Honolulu (KHON2) – As summer heats up, the Hawaiian Humane Society has tips to keep your pet from overheating.

Some signs include heavy panting, confusion, bright red or blueish gums, or lots of saliva. If you notice any of these signs, place cool water on your pet’s chest, belly and feet until you can get into your veterinarian.

To safely hang out with our pets during the summer, here are some tips. If possible, try to stay indoors and out of the sun during the peak hours of the day, between 11 am and 3 pm. Also be sure your pet stays hydrated. Give them access to plenty of fresh, cool water, and if they have to stay outside, make sure they have a large shaded area to rest.

If you see an animal in distress and you can’t find the owner, the Hawaiian Humane Society asks you call 911.

Website: http://HawaiianHumane.org