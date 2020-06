Honolulu (KHON2) – A new Living808 Segment called Pet Peeves gives us a glimpse at the pets’ quirky owners and what really happens at home, starting with our own John Veneri’s family beagle Pebbles.

Tannya & Mikey got to the bottom of John’s habits as owner – from being an overprotective dog dad to giving too many treats, see what they found out about Pebbles and John.