Mobile Adoption, Spay & Neuter Van Comes to Hawaiian Humane Society

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society has rolled out a mobile adoption and spay/neuter transport van, which will improve access to services for so many on Oʻahu.

This van will allow Hawaiian Humane to directly bring pet adoption services to communities across the island and transport animals to and from its Community Spay/Neuter Center. “We are excited to use this van to bring our services out into the community, especially communities where the need is greatest and where transportation and distance can sometimes be an obstacle,” says Thomas Hanns, Communications Coordinator. “This van will also allow us to do microchipping events, vaccination clinics and so much more.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society held a traditional Hawaiian Blessing for the vehicle at its Mōʻiliʻili campus to honor and celebrate the doors that this will open to help serve Oʻahu’s pets. The van has 21 kennels that allow for the safe transportation of animals to and from future events. The van also opens the opportunity for popup events for onsite microchipping and more.

The first step is to make sure all drivers are all properly trained before the van hits the road and ensure that any events planned are safe and in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines. Hanns adds, “We will be sharing any planned events via social media, so be sure to follow us for mobile adoption and spay/neuter van updates. We also want to thank David Sandler, whose generosity enabled this vehicle’s purchase, and Matson, Inc., who donated their shipment services to transport the van across the Pacific. We are excited to utilize this vehicle to help the pets of O’ahu.”

Website: https://hawaiianhumane.org