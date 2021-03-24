Kalihi Pet Center Offers Fury Friends In Honor of National Puppy Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in the heart of Kalihi, the Kalihi Pet Center has become a “one stop shop” for all of your animal needs, which include the animal themselves.

Kalihi Pet Center celebrates National Puppy Day by giving their customers a variety of puppies, bred locally in Hawaii.

“We get all of our animals donated locally, even our puppies. When someone comes in to purchase a puppy they are given a complimentary service of having their dog vaccinated with shots, and a free bag of dog food,” says Brent Chung, Manager of Kalihi Pet Center.

With more people working from home, the rise in demand when it comes to having a pet has grown, especially for those living by themselves.

Chung says, “Puppies are friendly and they make great companions. For those with kids, puppies can teach them responsibility.”

Those looking to learn more about the animals and the different products offered at Kalihi Pet Center, are encouraged to visit them in person or online.

WEBSITE:

www.KalihiPetCenter.net

INSTAGRAM:

@KalihiPetCenter