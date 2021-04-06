Kalihi Pet Center Offers A Variety of Animals in Honor of National Pet Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Awarded the “People’s Choice Award” in 2014 and 2016 by Star Advertiser, Kalihi Pet Center has become a reliable shop for anyone looking for pets and pet supplies.

“We have a wide range of supplies for pet owners, as well as medication, pet housing the pet itself. All of our animals donated locally and well educated by our staff,” says Brent Chung, Manager of Kalihi Pet Center.

With the rise of people working from home, due to the covid-19 pandemic, Chung feels that owning a pet would be beneficial to someone’s mental health.

Chung says, “For those individuals that live alone, having a pet could bring some sort of physical comfort, especially since the majority of Hawaii is working from home. Having an animal around you is also proven to reduce stress anxiety.”

With National Pet Day approaching on Sunday, April 11, Kalihi Pet Center offers a variety of animals for future pet owners.

“We have them all. From reptiles, to fish, birds, small animals and puppies we offer many pets to those looking to buy. We are also one of the only pet stores in Hawaii that offer chinchillas,” says Chung.

Kalihi Pet Center is open daily, with adjusted time hours on Sunday.

WEBSITE: www.KalihiPetCenter.net

INSTAGRAM: @KalihiPetCenter