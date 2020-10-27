Howl-O-Ween Virtual Pet Adoption for Hawaiian Humane Society

Honolulu (KHON2) – Don’t forget your pet this Halloween or better yet, adopt a furever friend during the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Virtual Howl-O-Ween event.

In the spirit of Halloween, Hawaiian Humane is hosting a virtual adoption event! “It’s our first-ever virtual adoption event.” says Jessica Tronoski, Communications Manager. “We will be showcasing animals available for adoption during a live stream Saturday morning, October 31st, at 9 am. There will be costumes and plenty of adorable animals to see playing and interacting with Hawaiian Humane staff. We encourage everyone interested in adoption to tune in!”

The live-stream will be featured on the Hawaiian Humane’s Facebook page starting at 9 am. Viewers will meet several adorable animals dressed up for the occasion and they will even show off a few tricks and treats! If any of the potential pets catch your eye, you can book an appointment for later that day!

You can book a same-day appointment (available only during the event) at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions. Adoptions are first-come, first served. You can’t put any animals “on hold.” The goal is to promote adoption in a fun and festive way!

Viewers can get more information online at HawaiianHumane.org or on Facebook.



Website: hawaiianhumane.org

Social Media Handles: @HawaiianHumane