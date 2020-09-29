Hawaiian Humane’s Annual PetWalk Community Fundraiser

This year the annual PetWalk is going virtual so Living808 wanted to know how it all will work for attendees of this great event. Hawaiian Humane Society communications manager Jessica Tronoski gave us the details.

“PetWalk is Hawaiian Humane’s annual community fundraiser where the community gathers together for a walk and big celebration in support of Oahu’s animals! In honor of PetWalk’s 30th anniversary and with the health and safety of the community a top priority, this year PetWalk is going fully virtual! Like every year, it all starts with fundraising, which has already begun! Help us raise critical funds for local animals by registering for PetWalk. There’s no fee to participate! Then rally your friends, family and co-workers to donate to you, or join your team! Then on Saturday October 24th, instead of gathering in a local park, join us online for a live-streamed kick-off event! It all starts at 9 am on our Facebook page or official PetWalk website. This live-stream will feature giveaways, entertainment and more!

At 9:30 am, stay tuned for our Virtual Costume Contest! This is one of our signature PetWalk activities and it wouldn’t be complete without it, so we’re moving it online! All entries will be featured in the live stream.

Then at 10 am – Step Out for the Animals! We encourage you to go for a walk in your neighborhood, your favorite pet-friendly trail or even hop on your treadmill!

And a big part of going virtual is taking and sharing lots of photos and videos! Tag us @HawaiianHumane and use #hawaiianhumanepetwalk so we can follow along and share to our social media pages.”

For more information on this year’s PetWalk and to register for the event, http://HawaiianHumane.org/PetWalk!