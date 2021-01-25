Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mobile Adoptions Van

The Hawaiian Humane recently unveiled it’s new mobile adoption and Spay/Neuter Transport Van. Kelsey Tanaoye the Communications Coordinator, expressed her excitement.

“we are excited to tell you that we have recently unveiled a mobile adoption and spay/neuter transport van, which will greatly improve access to our services for so many on Oʻahu. We held a traditional Hawaiian Blessing for the vehicle at our Mōʻiliʻili campus to honor and celebrate the doors that this will open to help us serve Oʻahu’s pets. This van has 21 kennels that allow for the safe transportation of animals to and from future events. The van also opens the opportunity for popup events for onsite microchipping and more. This van will allow Hawaiian Humane to directly bring pet adoption services to communities across the island and transport animals to and from our Community Spay/Neuter Center. We are excited to use this van to bring our services out into the community, especially communities where the need is greatest and where transportation and distance can sometimes be an obstacle. This van will also allow us to do microchipping events, vaccination clinics and so much more.”

To learn more about the van visit https://hawaiianhumane.org/