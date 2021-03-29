Hawaiian Humane Society Opens Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in Waipahu

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society has opened a Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in Waipahu to bring needed services directly to the community.

“We’re so excited to officially celebrate the opening of our Pet Kōkua Waipahu Outreach Center at the Filipino Community Center,” says Thomas Hanns, Communications Coordinator. “We recently held a socially distant traditional Hawaiian Blessing in the space with our team and several community leaders. We’re even more excited for the services and accessibility that this will bring to the community in Waipahu and the surrounding areas”

This satellite office will play an important role, adds Hanns, since “there is an all-time-high need for basic services and support such as Pet Food Bank, microchipping, subsidized or fee-waived spay/neuter, vaccination, and other items for the pets of many in our communities across the island.”

This new location will provide easier access for those living in West and Central Oʻahu. Now instead of spending hours to get to Honolulu to use services like Pet Food Bank, they can now access them at the Filipino Community Center.

Currently the Waipahu location offers a few key Pet Kōkua services:

* Pet Food Bank for community members that may have fallen on hard times and need to utilize that service.

* Information and coupons for Spay/Neuter services to be performed at our Mōʻiliʻili Community Spay/Neuter Center.

* The Pet Kōkua program also holds multiple events throughout the year including reduced-fee microchipping and vaccination clinics, and wellness events with Oʻahu’s unsheltered communities.

For more information on services offered and hours of operation, go to HawaiianHumane.org under services, Pet Kokua Program.

