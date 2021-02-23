Hawaiian Humane Society Mission Pawsible

Mission PAWsible is a yearly contest for students 6th grade to 12th grade. The contest is a way for students to show and tell how they can be heroes for animals. It allows them to express their creativity and critical thinking. Students can create a traditional art project like a painting or drawing, a digital art project such as photography or graphic design, or a creative writing project.

The theme for this year’s contest is community. During the challenging past year, we’ve all relied on one another to make it through. Our community is one of the strongest resources we have access to. “Community” is more than just the people who live next door; it’s your classmates, friends, and even the animals that live on our island. This is a chance to show or tell what the Hawaiian Humane Society can do to help the animals in our community.

Starting now until March 1st, students can enter the Mission PAWsible contest. All entries should be submitted to www.hawaiianhumane.org/MissionPAWsible or as a hardcopy to Hawaiian Humane Society. Contest rules and deadlines are listed at www.hawaiianhumane.org/MissionPAWsible.