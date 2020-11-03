Hawaii Pet Portraits Make the Perfect Gift for Pet Lovers

Honolulu (KHON2)- Ashley Smith is a photographer who has taken her skills to help fur-families capture special moments.

“I started shooting weddings, engagements, families and eventually started shooting commercially for various local and national clients. We got our studio last year and at about the same time our dog was turning one. I did his birthday portraits and after that, I realized I wanted to shoot pets and their people. I love capturing the connection between pets and their people. I also love seeing the personality in each pet. The hardest part of the job is trying to get the humans in the photo to smile nicely. The best part is photographing all kinds of pets and seeing how they make their owners so happy.”

Contact Pet Portraits by email at aloha@hawaiipetportraits.com and visit them online at www.hawaiipetportraits.com