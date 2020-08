Do you love dogs? So do we! That’s why we are celebrating National Dog Day here on Living808. Today is a day to celebrate all breeds of dogs, and here to help us “paw-ty” we have owner of Furever Friends, a local doggy daycare, Wendy Trinh to talk about their boarding and daycare services.

