Adoption Options for Hawaiian Humane Society

Honolulu (KHON2) – If you are looking for a furever friend, The Hawaiian Humane Society has more adoption options.

“Currently, adoptions at Hawaiian Humane continue to be by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions we must take to keep everyone safe,” says Thomas Hanns, Communications Coordinator. “We have begun to allow in-person appointments again if you prefer that over a phone appointment! To make an adoptions appointment, you can simply go to HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to get started.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society has offsite Adoption Partners:

Hawaii Cat Cafe: https://www.hawaiicatcafe.org/how-to-adopt

Pounce Hawaii: https://www.pouncehawaii.com/lounge

Select Petco Location across Oahu.

Hawaii Cat Cafe has helped care for and find homes for over 900 cats since they began working together! They allow potential adopters to get to know the cats’ personalities in a fun environment while enjoying a fresh coffee or pastry from their café!

Pounce Hawaii is another great partner and they’re both a luxury cat hotel and a cat lounge where adopters can come and get to know cats currently available for adoption!

They also partner with select Petco locations across the island.

If you see a kitten or cat on Hawaiian Humane’s website that you’re specifically interested in, it will tell you where they’re located—if they’re at the main campus or with friends at Hawaii Cat Café, Pounce Hawaii or Petco! If located off-site, you can call or check the partners websites directly as they each have their own process for visiting and adoptions.