PetBlock Paina with the Hawaiian Humane Society

PetBlock Paina is the Hawaiian Humane Society’s largest annual community fundraiser. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

This event will be a celebration of the human-animal bond and will feature food, activities and more, along with partners like Veterinary Emergency + Referral Center by Ethos who is an event sponsor and will be hosting their own booth at the event. People and pets of all ages will be welcome to attend.



For more information visit http://HawaiianHumane.org