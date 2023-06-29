Get ready for a spectacular event this Saturday at Modern Luxury Hawaiʻi’s Aloha Swim event! Not only will you be treated to an exciting showcase of swimwear fashion and great music, but there will also be a delightful array of food to savor. Bill Nickerson, the General Manager of PESCA Waikiki Beach, joined us along with the mouthwatering dish they’ll be featuring at the event.

Bill shared about the partnership, “We were inspired to partner for this event for several reasons: the first being that we do align with Modern Luxury as we are a Fine Dining establishment that delivers on quality dining experiences, as well as this Aloha Swim event fits very nicely with PESCA as we both share an affinity for our local shores The ocean is what helps us thrive, and there’s not much fun in the sun if there isn’t a beach or pool around.”

One of the delectable dishes to be served at the Aloha Swim event is the PESCA poke bowl. This is no ordinary poke bowl; it is their unique variation of the classic dish. Bill mentioned that he incorporates fresh ingredients and will add his personal touch to give guests a memorable culinary experience.

Apart from the culinary delights, guests attending the Aloha Swim event will also be treated to the latest swimwear fashion trends. Today, we had Bloomingdale’s showcasing some of the stunning swim fashions that will be presented on Saturday.

The Aloha Swim event will be held at the Outrigger Reef Beach Resort on Saturday, July 1st from 6:30PM to 9:30PM, where guests will get to see this summer’s hottest swim fashions, enjoy delicious food and drinks. Tickets are still available, and you can secure your spot at MLHawaii.com.