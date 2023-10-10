Honolulu (KHON2) – In the heart of Honolulu, Periocare Hawaii is redefining periodontal care with its patient-centric approach and cutting-edge techniques. Owner Dr. Braden C. Seamons joined Living808 to share about his unique practice. At Periocare Hawaii, patients can opt for Periodontal Laser Therapy as a less invasive alternative to traditional Cut & Sew Surgery. This approach minimizes post-treatment discomfort and can stimulate new bone growth, making it an attractive choice for those apprehensive about conventional gum surgery.

Periocare employs the LANAP Protocol, a process that detoxifies bone loss sites, seals them, and stabilizes the area, allowing the body to regenerate lost bone tissue. Unlike traditional surgery, which involves bone removal, this method eliminates the need for costly and painful bone grafts.

Patients who prefer metal-free alternatives can explore Periocare’s ceramic implants. While certain criteria apply, they often provide a suitable choice. Additionally, mini-implants are available for those concerned about surgery costs or fearing invasive procedures, offering a viable alternative in select cases.

Learn more about Periocare's innovative periodontal care at periocarehawaii.com.

