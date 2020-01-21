Road to the Grammys: 2-Time Grammy Winner Kalani Pea Talks Over Tea with Tannya

Honolulu (KHON2) – It’s Living808 Road to the Grammys week and we’re going in depth with Hawaii’s Grammy nominees including Amy Hanaialii, Kalani Pea, and Kimie Miner.

Our Grammy coverage kicked off with a new segment called “Tea with Tannya” where Tannya Joaquin invites trailblazers and trendsetters to talk over tea at the Moana Surfrider.

Who better to begin with than two-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a!

It’s never a dull moment with the energetic and entertaining Hilo boy, who talks with pride about sharing Hawaiian music and culture with the world, how music became his voice as a youngster dealing with a speech impediment, his upcoming East Coast tour and first performance at the Lincoln Center, plus what he splurged on to celebrate his Grammy wins.

Hawaii’s only live lifestyle show, Living808 brings you “The Road to the Grammys” with Hawaii’s Grammy-nominated artists during the week of January 20-24 with highlights from Hollywood post Grammy Awards January 27-29. Living808 Hosts Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis will take you behind the scenes to capture our local talents’ road to the music industry’s most glamorous awards show. Living808 is on the road with 2-time Grammy winner Kalani Pea, 6-time nominee Amy Hanaialii and first time nominee Kimie Miner for their celebration in Los Angeles and as they get red carpet ready. Living808’s Road to the #GRAMMYs week caps off with an unforgettable performance featuring Amy, Kalani, and Kimie together!

The TV segments will air all week long on Living808 from 9am-10am.

To find out more about Kalani Pea, visit his website: https://www.kalanipeamusic.com/