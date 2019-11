Alika Moon has been singing since he was 8-years-old and has shared the stage with the likes of Don Ho himself. After taking a short break away from music, it was another musician that got him back into it.

He’s joined up with his mentor Pena Delima to perform new music on Living808.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrRJpvj8ZBL6msip_GS0lYw