Honolulu (KHON2) – Pedego Kailua brings the fun to Kailua Town residents and visitors looking to explore the east side of Oahu on electric bikes.

“Electric bikes are awesome because they bring you back to your youth. You won’t believe how fun they are to ride. Clients say ‘It’s like being a kid again, and having a magic carpet,’ says Mark Librie, Owner of Pedego Kailua.

As a brick and mortar store, Pedego Kailua suggests their guests to visit their shop, as Librie feels that’s the best way to learn about electric bikes.

Libire says, « We know that when guests see these bikes in person, they get excited. We enjoy seeing them light up and get motivated to explore the town of Kailua. »

Those looking to learn more about Pedego Kailua and its electric bikes can do so by visiting their shop in Kailua.

Pedego Kailua :

319 Hahani St.

Kailua, HI 96734

Phone:

(808) 261-2453