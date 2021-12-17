Pearlridge Center Supports Locally Owned and Operated Businesses

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hina Hawaii, at Pearlridge Center at Wai Makai offers locally made apparel for Hawaii residents.

Since selling at craft fairs and online, locally owned and operated clothing line, Hina Hawaii has now found a permanent location at Pearlridge Center.

“Hina is a clothing line for women, men and keiki. My daughter is the owner and designer. She started this company about 10 years ago. We started off just doing craft fairs and selling online, and now we’re happy to be here at Pearlridge,” says ʻAwapuhi Miner, Mother of owner and designer/ Store supervisor at Hina Hawaii.

Locally made in Hawaii, Hina Hawaii makes all of their apparel from scratch, a process, Miner feels works to their benefit.

Miner says, “One of the major benefits of working from scratch is that it allows us to be even more unique and exclusive. Our process starts from not only drawing our own prints but also designing our own styles. It was very important for us to cater to our local customers and ‘ohana, so making everything here and being involved in the whole process allows us to do that. It also keeps money within our local economy.”

Customers are encouraged to stop by Hina Hawaii located in the Wai Makai wing at Pearlridge Shopping Center.

PEARLRIDGE SHOPPING CENTER:

98-1005 Moanalua Rd. Suite 517

Aiea, HI 96701

HINA HAWAII:

www.HinaHawaii.com