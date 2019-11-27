Pearlridge Center is your Black Friday HQ

Pearlridge Center will be ground zero for your Black Friday shopping with amazing specials and super deals from multiple vendors, plus a live DJ and music talents throughout Friday, November 29th.

Pearlridge Center is the largest enclosed shopping center in Hawaii, which consists of Pearlridge Uptown and Pearlridge Downtown, and serving the island of Oahu. Home to the island’s only monorail system, it’s a convenient and easy scenic ride to and from each location.

Visitors can enjoy the unique experience of passing breathtaking landscapes and views of historic sites, Pearl Harbor and the Arizona Memorial, while en route to over 170 shops and eateries. Featuring top-fashion retailers, Macy’s, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, PINK, Champs Sports and the state’s only Toys-R-Us, Pearlridge Center accommodates every shopping need for new or frequent visitors.

Website: pearlridgeonline.com