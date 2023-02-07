“Peace On Your Wings” is an original musical written by two local women writers, Jenny Taira and Laurie Rubin based on the true story of 12-year-old Hiroshima atomic bomb victim Sadako Sasaki who folded cranes to fulfill a Japanese legend promising the folder of a thousand origami cranes that they would be granted one wish. This weekend, the Ohana Arts production of “Peace On Your Wings” ​​​debuts at the Hawaii Theater. Jenelle Wong, the actress playing the role of Sadako and Hannah Cheng , the actress playing the role of Kiyo, joined us to talk all about it.

When asked about the rehearsals, Wong shared, “It has been a lot of fun but also kind of intimidating because I am double cast in the role of Sadako with another actress. During the performances I am not playing Sadako, I am in an ensemble track, and I have a very big dancing role. The other Sadako also does that same dance track when I’m playing the role of Sadako. It’s nice because we have a lot of the same strengths and skills, so we can learn and grow by watching each other, and we can help support each other.”

Thursday Feb. 9, 7:00 PM

Friday Feb. 10, 7:30 PM

Saturday Feb. 11, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

For tickets and more information, visit peaceonyourwings.com