“Peace On Your Wings” is an original musical written by two local women writers, Jenny Taira and Laurie Rubin based on the true story of 12-year-old Hiroshima atomic bomb victim Sadako Sasaki who folded cranes to fulfill a Japanese legend promising the folder of a thousand origami cranes that they would be granted one wish. This weekend, the Ohana Arts production of “Peace On Your Wings” debuts at the Hawaii Theater. Jenelle Wong, the actress playing the role of Sadako and Hannah Cheng , the actress playing the role of Kiyo, joined us to talk all about it.
When asked about the rehearsals, Wong shared, “It has been a lot of fun but also kind of intimidating because I am double cast in the role of Sadako with another actress. During the performances I am not playing Sadako, I am in an ensemble track, and I have a very big dancing role. The other Sadako also does that same dance track when I’m playing the role of Sadako. It’s nice because we have a lot of the same strengths and skills, so we can learn and grow by watching each other, and we can help support each other.”
Thursday Feb. 9, 7:00 PM
Friday Feb. 10, 7:30 PM
Saturday Feb. 11, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM
For tickets and more information, visit peaceonyourwings.com