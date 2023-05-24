Each year, thousands of Hawaiʻi high school seniors struggle with questions about what to do after graduating such as, “Should I go to college?” If college is the choice, the next question is, “Should I stay in Hawai’i or should I go to the mainland?” The questions weigh heavily on students causing stress and anxiety. Many leave for opportunities they do not believe are attainable in Hawaiʻi and may not come back, leading to the proverbial “brain drain” label complained about for decades.

“The original premise of the program, Should I Stay or Should I Go?, was born out of the long-standing premise that Hawaiʻi loses many of its best and brightest young people who go to the mainland for college and do not return. Tied to this includes the cost of living here and the lack of high-paying career jobs because Hawaiʻi is basically a service industry for tourism. The cost of living issue coupled with the lack of affordable housing and the one-trick pony career path have gotten a lot more attention lately as well.”

Life-changing decisions can weigh heavily on a young person’s future path and can create stress and angst which affect mental health. This includes deciding what to do after high school. Is it better to go to college, which is expensive, or go straight into the work force? If the choice is college, which one?

