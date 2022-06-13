In 2016, Josh Tatofi’s debut album Pua Kiele won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He has been a hit ever since and his generous nature will be put on display once again tonight in accordance with PBS Hawaii for Pledge event. You can watch the first live pledge show from new home in Kalihi as they showcase Tatofi sharing his music at the iconic House Without A Key at Halekulani in Waikīkī.

The 90-minute musical event will serve as the final push for fiscal year fundraising efforts. It was 11 years ago when PBS Hawai‘i hosted its last live pledge program recorded at House Without A Key. Emma Veary at Halekulani featured Hawai‘i’s pre-eminent female vocalist, appropriately dubbed Hawai‘i’s Golden Throat, where she first performed nearly 50 years ago.

There will be music, prizes, and a ton of fun. It all happens tonight, Monday June 13th at 7:30pm and you can support the only locally-owned, statewide public television station, to support local music, and programs such as these and others.

And for donating at a specific level, donors can get a Josh Tatofi CD and a ʻhot-of-the-press” NEW PBS Hawaii t-shirt. You can watch on PBS Hawaii or online at the PBS Facebook page and on Youtube live @PBSHAWAII