Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawai’i’s Soul Sister is back again to share some of her favorite songs and covers with fans at Blue Note Hawaii.

Na Hoku Hanohano Awards “Female Vocalist of the Year,” Paula Fuga is preparing to return to Blue Note Hawaii August 11th and 12th for her annual concert.

“I’ll be singing a lot of familiar singles that everyone knows, along with some cover songs that some of my fans will know. I love working at Blue Note Hawaii because the staff and everyone there are so welcoming to me and my band,” says Paula Fuga, singer and songwriter.

Tickets for Paula Fuga’s Blue Note Hawaii shows can be purchased online via the Blue Note Hawaii website.

Blue Note Hawaii Presents: Paula Fuga

August 11th and 12th

Tickets: www.bluenotehawaii.com

Paula Fuga:

@PFunkLove (IG)