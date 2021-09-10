Paula Fuga Gets Ready to Perform Live From Kahilu Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Paula Fuga brings the entertainment to homes across Hawaii, via her livestream concert from Kahilu Theatre.

With the recent release of her latest album, local singer and songwriter, Paula Fuga is getting ready to perform some of her new songs from Kahilu Theatre.

“The title of my new album ‘Rain On Sunday’ is about uplifting each other and enjoying the present. The songs off of my new album were made to make my fans feel good, I even have a song dedicated to all the women out there, to stay strong no matter what they are going through,” says Paula Fuga, singer and songwriter.

Fans of Fuga will be able to enjoy some of her newest songs, as well as some of her recognizable songs by tuning into her livestream concert from Kahilu Theatre.

Fuga says, “I love Kahilu theatre. For as long as I have been entertaining, the theatre and its staff has always supported me, music, and the local arts. They’ve given us a venue and platform to showcase our talent, and I am forever grateful for that.”

Paula will be live streaming, Sunday September 19 at 7PM (HST), exclusievly on Kahilu.tv. Those looking to purchase tickets can do so, via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.KahiluTheatre.org

PAULA FUGA:

www.PaulaFugaHawaii.com

IG: @PFunkLove