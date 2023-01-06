Pat Sajak has been the star of one of the most watched game shows in the world for over four decades. He’s received numerous daytime Emmy awards and nominated for countless others. The Wheel of Fortune host will be in town, and he joined Kelly Simek to talk all about it.

KHON2 news anchor Joe Moore and Pat Sajack will star in the Neil Simon comedy The Sunshine Boys scheduled to play at the Hawaii Theatre June 16 – 26. All funds from the two-week run goes to the Hawaii Theatre.

Sajak told Living808 that this may be his final Hawaii stage performance. The Sunshine Boys was origninally supposed to be in June 2020, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available now at hawaiitheatre.com.