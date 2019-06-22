Passionate Tango Headlines Aloha International Piano Festival

Passionate Tango takes center stage for the Aloha International Piano Festival, Sunday, June 23rd at 4pm at University of Hawaii, Orvis Auditorium.

Tango specialist and renowned pianist Alfredo Minetti and

featured violin artist Violin Iggy Jang will join forces with AIPF artistic director LisaNakamichi and bandoneonist Richard Scofano in an enchanting evening of tango favorites.

Minetti and Jang explained on Living808 that the art of Tango is much more than the image we all have of dramatic dancing with red rose in mouth, and long gowns.

Hang gave Living808 viewers a sample of the music they’ll hear at the concert.

AIPF OPENING EXTRAVAGANZA – PASSIONATE TANGO.

Admission:

General $30, Students $15.

Website: www.alohapianofestival.com

