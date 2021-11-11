Parent Coach: Teaching Kids & Parents How Self-Awareness Can Improve Relationships

Honolulu (KHON2) – Parent Coach Karen Gibson shares tips on Teaching Kids & Parents How Self-Awareness Can Improve Relationships.

“The Johari Window is a psychological tool that helps people better understand their own personality and how they relate to others,” explains Parent Coach Karen Gibson. “The 4 quadrants are: Open Space, Blind Spot, Hidden Area and and Unknown Area.”

Open Self: Traits known to you AND Known to others.

Blind Self: Traits unknown to yourself BUT Known to others.

Hidden Self: Traits known to yourself BUT Unknown to others.

Unknown Self: Traits unknown to yourself AND Unknown to others.

To teach the Johari Window, ask your child:

How do they feel others see them? Maybe they feel that others see them as shy.

After asking how a friend sees them, they may discover that they had no idea their friends saw them in a certain way. There are some traits they may hide from others because they want to keep these traits a secret. These self-reflection questions provide insight and families might start to understand their sibling personality traits better which will impact the way they communicate with each other.

Gibson adds, “Self-awareness helps children to be reflective and think about their actions and behavior, as well as to step back and consider what others in their environment are experiencing. Self-awareness helps children learn from their mistakes, accept criticism better, and listen to and understand the feelings of others.”

Families can access the Johari Window Assessment online.

Website: https://kevan.org/johari

The Parent Coach invites everyone to take the assessment and ask their friends and family to choose 5 or 6 adjectives that describes them. Seeing the overlap and differences will provide insight on how they handle certain situations as well as learn how to avoid personality clashes.

Website: www.LettingGowithAloha.com