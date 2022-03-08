Crystal Pancipanci rounds up a few standout spring 2022 fashion trends from Neiman Marcus to help inspire you to finally get dressed up again and go out again in style.

A season of fresh possibilities and endless style, spring is the time to look ahead and embrace the new.

Panci shares her thoughts on this season hit list to take your existing rotation to the next level, as well as plenty of styling tips to help you discover the wardrobe essentials that’s quickly become your everyday key pieces.

