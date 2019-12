Pamela Young presents “Back to Bruyeres: Legacy of the 100th”. It’s a half-hour special on the 100th infantry battalion celebrating the 44nd regimental combat team, the most highly decorated fighting unit in World War II.

Tune in tonight for “Back to Bruyeres: Legacy of the 100th” on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.

Back to Bruyeres – Legacy of the 100th Special Broadcast Info

KHON 12/5 Thu 9:30pm

KHII 12/11 Wed 6:30pm

KHII 12/15 Sun 8:30pm

KHON 12/17 Tue 9:30pm

KHON 12/21 Sat 7:30pm

KHON 2/2 Sun 9:30pm