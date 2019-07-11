Pala’zio Spa at Pearlridge Offers One Stop Pampering

Pala’zio Spa is your “one stop shop” for pampering at Pearlridge.

On the menu? Everything from facials and manicures to massages and eyelash tinting.

The spa offers a wide range of packages that gives you the best of all worlds, with massages, facials, nails, lashes, and lunch!

Tannya took her daughter to try out a Mommy-Daughter pedicure.

The spa offers unique glow in the dark nails that appear in neutral more “work appropriate” shades until night, when the glow kicks in.

Pala’zio Spa also provides couples facials, Father’s pampering packages, and more.

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 – 9:00

Sunday: 10:00 – 6:00

Walk-ins Welcome

Website: http://palaziospasalon.com

Address:

98 – 1005 Moanalua Rd #856

Phone: 808-485-1888