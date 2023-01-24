Pacific Gloves and Supply is a dental supply store that is producing brighter smiles and more confidence in it’s clients. One client is in the middle of his treatment to straighten his teeth with Trez Aligners. The 30 week program is saving money and time for clients and doctors. Trez Aligners reduces the amount of visits a client needs to see his or her dentist. The system is user friendly and can work with a phone app and adapter that remotely measures and sends results to your dentist. After 30 weeks you have the smile you’ve always wanted. Clear aligners are more discreet, cost less than braces, and are more comfortable with less treatment time that varies from person to person. Typically treatment last from 6-9 months with a new alignment each week.

To find out more information or to see if you qualify for Trez Aligners, you can visit MyTrez.com.