The Pacific Gateway Center strives to empower low-income residents, immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable populations to achieve self-sufficiency through skill-building and access to opportunities. They operate a culinary business incubator, which is a facility that houses shared equipment that can be rented by the hour. This can help new food businesses understand the realities of a food business at scale and provides the space to work out the details for each unique business; Department of Health regulations, how much to sell products for, etc. Those are some of the many ways that Pacific Gateway Center helps businesses develop, before they rent their own retail space. It also helps businesses by providing much needed time to develop a customer base.

Through working with their clients, they’ve learned to assist with many of the barriers that come with starting a small business. There are regulatory barriers such Department of Health and Sanitation protocols, as well as registering your business with agencies like the Department of Taxation and the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Pacific Gateway Center has dedicated staff that help small business owners and start-ups navigate through it all. They also assist with business planning, taking a look at your cost structure and your revenue and putting together business plans and profit and loss statements. Pacific Gateway Center also has microloans in house for small businesses to get used to paying off debt, what is called debt service. Their loans are 0% interest for a term of up to 30 months and up to $15,000, if you qualify.

For more information, visit their website at pacificgatewaycenter.org.