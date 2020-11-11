Pacific Edge Magazine’s Business Achievement Awards

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Business Achievement Awards gala is an annual red-carpet, black-tie awards ceremony held to shine the spotlight on those most deserving for their achievements in our local community!

Last year the gala was held at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, attracting a crowd of 300+ to recognize some of Hawai‘i’s most innovative and inspirational individuals and businesses. While this year’s format changed, the passion and purpose has not!

And it was still very important to keep the gala going according to the founder and publisher of the magazine, Naomi Hazelton.

“It was important to all of us at Pacific Edge that we do this because there is so much going on. With so much negativity and bad news this year, this awards ceremony provides some positivity to everyone’s lives and it gives the community a chance to appreciate their accomplishments and hard work.

For the first time ever, we also let the public help decide the winners for the Social Media Influencer of the Year and Social Media Business Impact of the Year awards by voting on our website and Instagram.”

The Awards Ceremony will air on KHON2 on November 12th at 7 pm and will be rebroadcast on both KHON2 and KHII. For dates and times and for more information visit pacificedgeawards.com.

And there will be a best dressed contest. All you do is post a photo, video, or Instagram reel of your outfit on Instagram the day of the gala between 12pm and midnight. In order to be eligible to win you must tag @pacificedge and use the hashtag #PEMGALA.

One female and one male winner will be announced on the following day, and winners will each receive a $100 Watanabe Floral Gift Certificate.