Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings Christmas Specials

Pacific Diamond Wedding Rings has been playing Santa for more than 30 years with some of the most beautiful diamond pieces in the state. This Christmas visit their Kapiolani location for a wide assortment of different cuts and sizes as well as loose diamonds as well as accessories. Check out the first yellow tag sale of the year and ask for Amber, the manager and Certified Gemologist for help. “We travel around the country looking for high quality Jewels and trends.”

You can also visit www.pacificdiamond808.com for store locations and hours.