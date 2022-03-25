Honolulu (KHON2) With the use of sanitizers and alcohol wipes to clean your hands or surfaces the last couple of years, one company has taken technology that has been around for decades and turned it into a safe way to sanitize using just tap water. Chris Daniel the business development manager for OzoneOn explained.

“Ozone is a natural sanitizer created from the air we breathe. We typically smell ozone after a heavy rainfall. Ozone will quickly kill bacteria then turn back into oxygen, leaving behind no residue or secondary pollution. Our tap water and bottled water are sanitized with ozone. Olympic swimming pools sanitize with ozone instead of chlorine. In the past ozone was mainly used in industrial projects. We’ve now shrunken it down for home use. A lot of people don’t like rubbing alcohol because it dries out your hands. Fill this with water, charge it with ozone then spray it out. Sanitize hands, tables, keys, doorknobs. Unlike rubbing alcohol, you’ll never run out of ozone water. It’s proven to kill more bacteria than rubbing alcohol.”

And speaking of rubbing alcohol, the OzoneOn rechargeable spray bottle can fill the equivalent of 2000 16 ounce alcohol bottles and will reduce thrash in the landfill and ocean.

For more information on where to buy these products, visit OzoneOn.com. Currently they are available at Housemart, Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin stores.