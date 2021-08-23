Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawai’i Health and Harm Reduction Center is helping to spotlight overdose prevention.

Operations Director Kavika Puahi joined Living808 to talk about the role of HHHRC to reduce the stigma of substance abuse and to provide services for at risk groups.

Puahi also focused on resources including the medication Naloxone, which has been proven to stop the effects of opioid overdose and save lives.

Naloxone is legal to carry in Hawai’i and it can be provided by HHHRC staff on O’ahu, Kaua’i, Maui, and Hawai’i Island.

Website: https://www.hhhrc.org

Social Media Handles: IG: @hhhrc_

FB & Twitter: Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center