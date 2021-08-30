Overdose Awareness and Successes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Living808 is looking at the harm that drugs inflict on our community.

The Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center Executive Director Heather Lusk talked with Living808 about the opioid problem.

Lusk touched on resources including the medication Naloxone, which has been proven to stop the effects of opioid overdose and save lives. She cites over 500 lives saved.

Naloxone is legal to carry in Hawai’i and it can be provided by HHHRC staff on O’ahu, Kaua’i, Maui, and Hawai’i Island.

