Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Ola, benefit concert brought Hawaii radio and TV personalities together along with local musicians to raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires.

In response to the wildfires on Maui, media organizations and musicians across Hawaiʻi have joined together to produce “Maui Ola,” a live concert and broadcast where 100 percent of the proceeds will support Maui’s severely impacted communities.

“All artists, production staff and broadcast partners are coming together and pooling our donated time and resources to deliver a resounding message to the rest of the world: Maui needs our help. In times of need, Hawaiʻi bands together and helps one another. We, in the creative industry, have a unique contribution to bring attention to the dire needs of our Maui community,” Zachary Lum, Co-producer and Executive Director of Maui Ola.

Those looking to donate to any of the 4 charities, can do so via the Maui Ola website.

Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui:

www.mauiola.org