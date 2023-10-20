The OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber, nestled in the heart of the beautiful Waikiki beachfront, is bustling with exciting updates and events that promise to delight both residents and visitors alike. The hotel is also a large supporter of this year’s Honolulu Pride Parade, and the headquarters for KHON2’s live broadcast of the event. The Friday show of Living808 was also broadcasting there for our special Pride show. We chatted with Cecilia Hamao, General Manager of the Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, and Steve Miller General Manager of OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beach Resort, about their involvement in the week and about the property.

When asked about property activations, it was revealed that OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber is continuing its remarkable partnership with Hawaiian Aroma Caffe and Maui Brewing Company. They are reintroducing the “Beachcombers Original,” a group of artists and influencers who played a pivotal role in opening the property as the first craft hotel in Waikiki.

The inspiration behind the new arts in the lobby area was unveiled to be the Terrace of Modern Arts event, which featured the talents of TAMO, an artist from Japan who has created captivating artworks that will grace the resort’s lobby.

OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beach Resort stands out as one of the few beachfront resorts with a strong connection to the art of surfing. They proudly run a program known as “Surfer’s in Residence,” which features both local and international surfers, promoting the sport and collaborating with the esteemed Faith Surf school. The resort also boasts cherished partnerships with local dining hotspots, Duke’s and Hula Grill.

Looking forward, the resort teases a lineup of thrilling events for the upcoming holiday season. Guests can expect a calendar filled with exciting activities that capture the spirit of Hawaii.

With its commitment to art, culture, community events and partnerships with local businesses, OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber is undoubtedly a vibrant and unique destination for those seeking a true taste of the Aloha spirit.

KHON2 will be set up at the Beachcomber Hotel for our live broadcast of the Honolulu Pride Parade, starting at 10am on Saturday.

For more, visit www.outrigger.com.