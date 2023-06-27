Honolulu (KHON2) – The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort will be the home to the 2023 Aloha Swim event happening on July 1st.

For decades, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort has been Inspired by the island tradition of voyaging, telling its story of journeys through its warm hospitality environment.

“We have evolved a lot over the past few years with newly renovated rooms and suites, which have a residential feel and curated artwork from Bishop Museum. We also have a brand new wellness wing that houses our coral reef penthouse, fitness center, coral kids club and soon top open, Monkeypod Kitchen,” says Cecilia Hamao, Resort Manager, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

In addition to its new accommodations, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort will be home to the 2023 Aloha Swim Event.

Hamao says, “With Summer in full swing here at OUTRIGGER Reef – we’re located right on the beach and have one of the largest resort pools in Waikiki – so celebrating swimwear is a perfect fit. Modern Luxury is a fantastic partner – this event will be a blast and we look forward to welcoming everyone to come and check out the newly transformed Outrigger Reef.”

Aloha Swim event will be held at the Outrigger Reef Beach Resort on Saturday, July 1st from 6:30PM to 9:30PM, where guests will get to see this summer’s hottest swim fashions, enjoy delicious food and drinks.

Outrigger Reef Beach Resort

Website: www.outrigger.com

Modern Luxury Hawaiʻi:

Website: www.mlhawaii.com