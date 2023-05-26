The Outrigger Hotel and Resorts have been making changes to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly and John Veneri and the Living808 crew went to find out how they are making changes. The first was the “Green Seal Certification”.

The Green Seal designation is part of OUTRIGGER’s larger ESG plan and further solidifies the allegiance to meeting the highest standards of protecting the health and environment for guests and hosts. General Manager Steve Miller explained what that is.

“It means that OUTRIGGER meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership through our energy and water conservation, waste reduction, protection of human health and our commitment to be a steward for the environment by having a mission and purchasing policy.”

For this to work, OUTRIGGER partnered with companies for sustainability initiatives.

“OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is a founding member of the launch of American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Responsible Stay and Global Hotel Alliance’s new Green Collection. We also introduced the OUTRIGGERCARES Volunteer Program to foster meaningful and purposeful community engagement opportunities for our hosts and signed the “Pledge to Our Keiki” with non-profit Kanu Hawai‘i alongside the President of Palau and Hawai‘i Governor, Dr. Josh Green. We have ongoing relationships and partnerships with Sustainable Coastlines, Raw Elements, Board of Water, NOAA, just to name a few. Many of these partners will be at our OUTRIGGER ZONE Day at the Waikīkī Aquarium on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

OUTRIGGER ZONE Day at the Waikīkī Aquarium is a family friendly event geared toward ocean sustainability. Many like-minded partners will have booths with hands-on activities and games that educate and bring awareness to Mother Earth’s plight.

“We’ve recently teamed up with Genki Ala Wai Project to restore the Ala Wai ecosystem – one Genki ball at a time. Utilizing bioremediation technology, the project is aimed at suppressing harmful microbes, assisting with decomposition of harmful chemicals, preventing oxidation and ultimately making the Ala Wai Canal once again swimmable and fishable in seven years. We’ll be attempting to beat the record of 5,000 Genki balls made at one time at OUTRIGGER ZONE Day and invite everyone to come on out and join in on the fun.”

