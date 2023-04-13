Kani Ka Pila Grille celebrated their 15th anniversary this week at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Guests enjoyed a night of fun, food, and music, all while celebrating the anniversary of the popular restaurant. Kelly attended the event to learn about the history and importance of the restaurant with Aunty Luana and Bobby Moderow Junior.

The restaurant is known for its star-studded lineup of local musicians, and entertainment for the night was provided by Kimié Miner, Kawika Kahiapo, Sean Na’auao ,and Bobby Moderow Jr.

Located at 2169 Kalia Road, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s Kani Ka Pila Grille is the premier destination of Hawaiian music, delicious food and a great atmosphere.