HONOLULU – Premier beach resort company OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group today announced its plans to acquire Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, a beachfront resort on the Island of Maui, renowned as “Hawai‘i’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.” It is located on the golden sands of world-famous Kā‘anapali Beach, which was recently ranked as the No. 1 Beach in the U.S. and No. 10 Beach in the World by TripAdvisor. The property spans 11-acres with 432 rooms.

This transaction is expected to close on July 26, 2023, at which time the property will be rebranded as OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

“From Maui to Maldives, OUTRIGGER is bullish about our mission to be The Premier Beach Resort Company in the World, simultaneously elevating our current assets and strategically adding complementary resort products to our global portfolio,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “OUTRIGGER’s investment in a full-service Maui resort underscores our confidence in this iconic destination and our commitment to its community.”

The global hospitality brand was founded in Hawai‘i 75 years ago and has deep expertise in this market; OUTRIGGER currently owns and/or operates 26 resorts, hotels and vacation condos throughout the island chain – including seven condominium resorts on Maui. In the last two years alone, OUTRIGGER added five premier beach resorts to

its portfolio, including OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on Hawai‘i Island, as well as three properties in Southern Thailand and a five-star resort in the Maldives.



The award-winning Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel recently completed a $75 million property-wide renovation spanning two of the guestroom wings. The property offers a dozen Hawaiian cultural classes for guests alongside abundant ocean activities such as outrigger canoe paddling and snorkel tours. Additionally, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel is employing several high-impact sustainability initiatives, including the installation of solar panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and water refill stations.



These efforts have not gone unnoticed; last year, readers of Condé Nast Traveler named Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel the No. 4 Top Resort on Maui and readers of Hawai‘i Magazine voted it the No. 1 Hotel Statewide. “With its pristine location along a three-mile stretch of sand, deep cultural connections and authentic Hawaiian hospitality, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel has tremendous synergy with the OUTRIGGER brand; we are honored for the

opportunity to become stewards of this coveted property,” Wagoner added. “Our intention, once the sale is finalized, is to craft a thoughtful plan to further enhance the resort grounds while retaining unique attributes that guests have cherished for years.”